Thugs of Hindostan: First poster, trailer date out!

The trailer of magnum opus, Thugs of Hindostan, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif will release on September 27

First poster of Thugs of Hindostan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/katrinakaif

The makers of THugs of Hindostan were introducing their primary characters of the film through motion posters. After the introduction of the pivotal characters of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the makers of the film have released thr first poster of the entire cast together in one frame.

It was Katrina Kaif, who plays the character of sizzling Suraiyya in the film, who took to unveil the first poster of the film. She shared the photo with the caption: "The THUGS are here! #TOHTrailer OUT ON 27TH SEPTEMBER! [sic]."

The poster shows all the four characters in their avatars battling it out onboard a ship, however, the antagonist is missing. The poster promises to treat the audience with an exciting, visually stunning, cinematic experience on the big screen. Also, after building up the mojo of the film, Yash Raj Films' have finally announced the release date of the trailer, which is September 27. As per hearsays, the trailer will be a lengthy one comparatively.

The film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century.

The thriller which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, British actor Llyod Owen, Jackie Shroff, and Shashank Arora - is all set to hit the theatres on November 8.

