Thugs Of Hindostan script is written by me, says Vijay Krishna Acharya

As the trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan releases, director Vijay Krishna Acharya refutes rumours of the film being adapted from 1839 novel

A still from Thugs Of Hindostan

As soon as the trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's Diwali offering, Thugs Of Hindostan, was unveiled yesterday, netizens went into overdrive drawing parallels between the film and Johnny Depp's popular franchise, Pirates Of The Caribbean. Interestingly, during the making of the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed venture, buzz suggested that the period drama was based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel, Confessions Of A Thug. However, the director rubbished the rumours.



Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan at the film's trailer launch. Pics/Atul Kamble

"The movie isn't based on any story. Since the film's title has 'thugs' in it, people assumed that it is adapted from a book that was written several years back. However, this isn't true. The script is written by me," said Acharya of the Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer.

Set in 1795, the action adventure traces how a band of pirates rebels against the British Raj. The writer-director reveals that he was most satisfied with Khan's character sketch of Firangi. "Whenever we have made a period film, it has been reverential. I thought, if we could have an irreverent film in which a character was not noble or righteous, it would be an interesting change."



Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif

The film, which will be presented in IMAX format, is being touted as a visual extravaganza. Acharya revealed that given how integral the visual effects were to the narrative, it was imperative that they be up to the mark.



Vijay Krishna Acharya

"It was a tedious journey, but we have tried to do something that has probably not been attempted before. We faced a lot of challenges, right from the technical department to the logistical aspect." Having wrapped up the film, Khan was seen sporting a new look, sans his long hair and nose ring, at the event.

