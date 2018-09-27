Thugs of Hindostan's Diwali dhamaka for Tamil and Telugu fans

bollywood

Pic Courtesy/ Amitabh Bachchan Twitter Account

Following release of the first poster of the much-awaited 'Thugs of Hindostan', Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have surprised fans with the announcement of the film's versions in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Yash Raj Films took to their twitter handle and unveiled a clip where the two legendary actors are asking fans to watch the film this Diwali. The first post read, "This Diwali, catch the Thugs in theatres near you! #ThugsOfHindostan releasing on 8th November in Tamil!" The second post read, "For the first time @SrBachchan and @aamir_khan are coming together to give you a Diwali Dhamaka. #ThugsOfHindostan releasing on 8th November in Telugu!"

To keep the excitement of the fans growing, the makers unveiled the looks of every character one-by-one and in a very unique manner using short clips.

The movie is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel 'Confessions of a Thug' and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century. The trailer of the film will be out on September 27. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, British actor Llyod Owen, Jackie Shroff, and Shashank Arora and is all set to hit the big screens on November 8.

