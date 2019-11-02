Thumka song from Pagalpanti is all about glitz and glamour

Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti boasts off a huge ensemble of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Ileana D'Cruz. Yo Yo Honey Singh makes a return to compose the song, Thumka, filmed on the six principal characters and the track has style and scintillate, glitz and glamour, even though the melody is missing. Anyway, have a look:

From shooting at palaces to runways to night clubs, Thumka seems to have been shot with a lot sweat and exhaustion, the attempt to create a larger-than-life dance number is clearly visible, how we wish a lot more meticulousness was poured into the song's tune and melody. Honey Singh has given multiple chartbusters to his fans like Lungi Dance from Chennai Express to Blue Hai Paani from Yaariyan, so our expectations were high.

Coming to the film, this seems to be a comedy on the lines of Bazmee's own hits, Welcome and Welcome Back. A gangster is out on the loose and three men are trapped in a web of lies and deceit. There's a palette of idiosyncratic characters that indulge in madness and mayhem to justify the comedy's moniker. Will these people succeed in making us laugh? We'll figure out on November 22.

On the work front, Abraham also has Mumbai Saga, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Attack coming up, Kapoor will star in Malang, and Kharbanda will be seen in a thriller titled Chehre.

