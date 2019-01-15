Tiana on top in MSSA judo

other-sports

She came through two tough rounds before beating Riddhi Karkera of Alexander Girls School (Fort) in the final

Tiana Das with her gold medal yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Tiana Das, 14, of Ryan International School (Goregaon) comes from a family of cycling champions, but has taken up judo and is doing well in it. Tiana won gold in the girls' U-16 plus-63 kgs category final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school judo championship, at the DSO Complex in Dharavi yesterday.

She came through two tough rounds before beating Riddhi Karkera of Alexander Girls School (Fort) in the final. "I had won silver and bronze medals in the last two years. This is my first MSSA gold so I'm very happy," said Tiana, who hails from a family of impressive sportspersons.

Mum Sheraz (nee Palkhiwalla) was a state cycling champ (1989 to 2001) and Shiv Chattrapati Award recipient, while Tiana's great grandfather Piloo Sarkari represented India in cycling at the 1948 London Olympics. Tiana's grandparents Mehli and Zarin, and uncle, Aastad Palkhiwalla were also national cycling champs. So why did she pick judo over cycling? "Since judo is promoted in my school, I took it up when I was in Class III. I'm enjoying doing combat sport rather than just pedaling and racing," she replied.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates