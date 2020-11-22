Tibetan admin head invited to White House first time in 60 years

For the first time in six decades, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) president Lobsang Sangay has entered the White House—a historic recognition by the United States to the democratically elected government-in-exile that is headquartered in this northern Indian hill station.

This is for the first time that the head of the CTA has been invited into the White House, a spokesperson said on Saturday. Last month, Sangay became the first CTA president to be formally invited into the US State Department to meet Assistant Secretary and Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Robert Destro.

In the last six decades, the head of the CTA was denied entry to the US State Department and the White House; the logic for both denials was that the US government did not recognise the Tibetan government in exile. "Today's visit amounts to an acknowledgement of both the democratic system of the CTA," said the spokesperson.

Though he nears the end of his second consecutive term, Sangay has tirelessly advocated for the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2019.

