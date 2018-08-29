Tickets at Janasadharan counters on the Western and Central Railway hiked

national

Railways hikes commission charges, thereby pushing up rates of local commute; changes will come into effect from September 1

The Railways have hiked commission charges on Janasadharan Ticket Counters; this means commuters will now be charged Rs 2 per ticket and Rs 5 per season ticket, instead of the earlier Rs 1. The changes will come into effect from September 1.

Janasadharan Ticket Counters — over 400 on CR and WR — are general stores/shops that have been given railway software connectivity to sell local train tickets at a premium to avoid crowds at stations.

While 2.75 lakh tickets are sold from 350 different JTBS agents on CR, which is almost 17 percent of the total sale of tickets, the WR has about 56 agents working under this scheme and selling around 60,000 tickets daily, accounting for around 9 percent of the total sales.

Giving details of the changes, a senior railway official said a railway circular (a copy of which is with mid-day) issued by the Railway Board has raised the commission charges — a single journey ticket between Mumbai CSMT and Byculla costs Rs 5. At the counters, it will now cost Rs 7.

It is not just local train tickets, JTBS issues unreserved tickets for any destination in the country at a service charge. The basic idea is to lessen crowds at station booking offices.

Rs 2

Hike in a single journey ticket price

Rs 5

Hike in a season ticket price

400

Number of Janasadharan Ticket Counters on WR, CR

