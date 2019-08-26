Tickets for India vs Oman FIFA World Cup qualifier in Guwahati up for sale

football

The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Oman is scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on September 4

Indian football player Sunil Chhetri in action against Oman. Pic/Twitter Indian Football Team

On Monday, the tickets for India's opening match in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Oman have been put up for sale. The match between India and Oman for the FIFA World Cup qualifier is all set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on September 4, 2019.

The #BlueTigers' ð¯ last encounter against Oman ð´ð² was a tight, goalless affair! ð¤¯ðð»



What is your prediction ð¤ for our World Cup qualifiers opener against them on September 5? ðð»#TuesdayThoughts ð­ #IndianFootball â½ #BackTheBlue ð pic.twitter.com/fOgz4a7RNK — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 13, 2019

The tickets for the match between India and Oman are priced at Rs 50, 100 and 200. The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati has always proved to be a happy hunting ground for the men in blue, with the football team registering back-to-back victories.

One against Nepal (2-0) in March 2015 and against the other against Laos (6-1) in June 2016.

