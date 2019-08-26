Search

Tickets for India vs Oman FIFA World Cup qualifier in Guwahati up for sale

Updated: Aug 26, 2019, 20:11 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Oman is scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on September 4

Tickets for India vs Oman FIFA World Cup qualifier in Guwahati up for sale
Indian football player Sunil Chhetri in action against Oman. Pic/Twitter Indian Football Team

On Monday, the tickets for India's opening match in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Oman have been put up for sale. The match between India and Oman for the FIFA World Cup qualifier is all set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on September 4, 2019.

The tickets for the match between India and Oman are priced at Rs 50, 100 and 200. The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati has always proved to be a happy hunting ground for the men in blue, with the football team registering back-to-back victories.

One against Nepal (2-0) in March 2015 and against the other against Laos (6-1) in June 2016.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

indiaomanall india football federationguwahatifootballsports news

India Vs New Zealand Highlights: India's World Cup dream comes to an end!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK