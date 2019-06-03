Tickle your funny bone

things-to-do

The line-up also includes upcoming artistes who will bring you an evening of laughter and fun

Forget your mid-week worries with this comedy special hosted by Govind Menon, featuring Abish Mathew. The line-up also includes upcoming artistes who will bring you an evening of laughter and fun.

On June 3, 8.30 pm

At Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250

Join Aditi Mittal as she takes the audience on a journey with relatable jokes on being a straight brown woman with mummy issues. Make the most of a Tuesday night with the popular comedian’s observational humour.

On June 4, 8.30 pm

At Chocolateria San Churro, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 300

Laugh your way into the weekend with this trial stand-up comedy gig in Bandra. The one-hour show will feature funny lady Prashasti Singh’s new material.

On June 5, 8.30 pm

At HaikuJAM, Mehdi Cottage, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates