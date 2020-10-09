Tickled pink! Ananya Panday attempts a headstand in all-pink yoga gear

After several attempts in the last few days, Ananya Panday is getting close to nailing the headstand, but she still has to learn to balance her legs.

The actor shared a glimpse of her yoga session and her bid "to get it right." She also ensured that her gym wear and exercise mat were colour coordinated in pink. Guess she's tickled pink to achieve this new feat.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was recently seen in the film Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter. A mid-day review of the film reads, "The film isn't something to write home about, but manages to provide the adequate entertainment. By design, flavour and tonality, it is meant for the 70mm screen and may lose the essence on the small screen."

Talking about the film and Ananya Panday's Bambaiya dialect, director Maqbool Khan shared, "Having a Bambaiya dialect, it becomes difficult, but Ananya was so into it that I could improvise a lot of stuff on set itself and she'd just get it right in a couple of days. So that's how Ananya aced the entire Bambaiya dialect."

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, followed by her PAN-India film, Fighter, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news