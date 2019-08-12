things-to-do

This Rakshabandhan, celebrate the festival of togetherness with your sibling in a responsible way, but still in style

Eco-friendly ties

Made from organic cotton and natural dyes, Everything Eco brings to you plantable rakhis that carry seeds sourced from the farms of Maharashtra. Details of the seeds are mentioned on the leaflet to which it is tied. Let the sapling be an ode to the sibling bond.

Call 8087180464 (to order)

Sponsor a sanitary kit

Instead of buying expensive gifts, make a donation to this NGO that is organising a Sponsor A Girl programme. Free menstrual hygiene kits and chocolates will be gifted to girls living in Mumbai’s slums.

On August 14

At Myna Mahila Foundation, Building number 34/A, Natwar Compound, Govandi.

Log on to instamojo.com

Cost Rs 600

Sweet-toothed siblings

This dessert chain has created special celebration desserts for Rakshabandhan that include gulab jamun cheesecake, Rakhi cupcakes, Rakhi jodi cakes as well as Rakhi celebration cakes.

TIll August 14 (last day to place orders)

At Poetry by Love and Cheesecake (all outlets).

Call 7306829796

Cost Rs 165

A gift for good

Gift your sibling a specially curated hamper from Gouri Goodies, which will include handmade rakhis by students of Om Creations Trust, a social innovation group working towards the empowerment of the disabled.

At Gouris Goodies.

Call 9820645789

Log on to www.gourisgoodies.com

Cost Rs 500 to Rs 2,200

Meals with music

Attend a live music show at this restaurant with your sibling while you enjoy the unlimited buffet.

On August 15, 11.30 am to 11 pm

At Zaika Club Aquaria, Devidas Lane, Near St Lawrence School, Borivali West. CALL 8181936936 (for reservations)

Cost Rs 649 for members; Rs 749 for non-members

