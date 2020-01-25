Ties that bind! Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha attends Street Dancer 3D screening

Photographer Rohan Shrestha was spotted at a special screening of rumoured girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor's film, Street Dancer 3D. It was reason enough for the industry's gossip mills to be working overtime.

Though Kapoor is guarded about her personal life, it's been a while that there has been tattle about them being a twosome. The two are said to be childhood buddies. Buzz is that they are serious about each other but prefer to keep their relationship under wraps. There have been hushed whispers in the grapevine that marriage could be on the cards. For those who are unaware, Rohan is the son of veteran industry photographer Rakesh Shrestha.

Talking about Shraddha Kapoor's work front, she is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood today, juggling with multiple films. While in 2019, she starred in Saaho and Chhichhore, this year, she had already given her fans her first releae - Street Dancer 3D, which hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

She will also star in Baaghi 3, one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. That's not all, she's also teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor for Luv Ranjan's next directorial that's slated to release next year in March.

For the uninitiated, she was also set to star in Saina Nehwal's biopic but had to leave the film due to her scheduling conflicts.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates