Ties that bind! Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha attends Street Dancer 3D screening
Though Shraddha Kapoor is guarded about her personal life, it's been a while that there has been tattle about her and Rohan being a twosome
Photographer Rohan Shrestha was spotted at a special screening of rumoured girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor's film, Street Dancer 3D. It was reason enough for the industry's gossip mills to be working overtime.
Though Kapoor is guarded about her personal life, it's been a while that there has been tattle about them being a twosome. The two are said to be childhood buddies. Buzz is that they are serious about each other but prefer to keep their relationship under wraps. There have been hushed whispers in the grapevine that marriage could be on the cards. For those who are unaware, Rohan is the son of veteran industry photographer Rakesh Shrestha.
Talking about Shraddha Kapoor's work front, she is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood today, juggling with multiple films. While in 2019, she starred in Saaho and Chhichhore, this year, she had already given her fans her first releae - Street Dancer 3D, which hit theatres on January 24, 2020.
She will also star in Baaghi 3, one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. That's not all, she's also teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor for Luv Ranjan's next directorial that's slated to release next year in March.
For the uninitiated, she was also set to star in Saina Nehwal's biopic but had to leave the film due to her scheduling conflicts.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Varun Dhawan along with girlfriend Natasha Dalal attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. The third film from Remo D'Souza' dance franchise has Dhawan represents India and Shraddha Kapoor belongs to Pakistan, but both are united by their love and passion for dance. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in her dual-coloured shimmery dress as she arrived for the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Rakul Preet Singh also attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Rhea Chakraborty also attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D in Juhu. The Jalebi actress seen posing with Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor.
-
Nushrat Bharucha sported a denim over-all as she attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan also attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D. For the unversed, Anjini is the granddaughter of Anil Dhawan.
-
Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia were all smiles as they posed for the photographers at Street Dancer 3D screening in Juhu.
-
Isha Koppikar Narang also attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Neha Sharma looked pretty in her bubble gum pink dress and white shrug as she arrived for the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Sophie Choudry looked stunning in her orange pantsuit as she arrived for the special screening of Street Dancer 3D.
-
Television host and dancer-actor Raghav Juyal looked all dapper in his suit as he attended the special screening of his film Street Dancer 3D.
-
Choreographer and actor Punit Pathak also attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Choreographer and actor Dharmesh Yelande at the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu. Dharmesh has been part of all three dance films by Remo D'Souza.
-
Choreographer and actor Salman Yusuff Khan pose with his family as he attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu. He has also been part of all of Remo's dance films.
-
Man of the hour! Remo D'Souza along with wife Lizelle were all smiles as they posed for the photographers at the special screening of Street Dancer 3D in Juhu.
-
Elisabet Elli AvrRam had a unique pose for the photographers as she arrived for the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Sushant Pujari along with his family arrive for the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Padmini Kolhapure with son Priyaank Sharma also attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Director Rumi Jaffery along with daughter Alfia and family attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Urvashi Rautela blows kisses at the photographers as she arrives for the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Fukrey actor Varun Sharma also attended special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Prachee Shah with husband Vishwas Paandya and daughter Khiana pose for the photographers at the special screening of Street Dancer 3D in Juhu.
-
Jackky Bhagnani with sister Deepshikha Deshmukh attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Varun's father David Dhawan also attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
David Dhawan's brother Anil Dhawan also attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Producer Bhushan Kumar also attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Krishan Kumar and daughter Tishaa Kumar special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a popular multiplex in Juhu.
-
Brothers Abhay, Juno Chopra with mother Renu pose for the photographers with Padmini Kolhapure and Priyaak Sharma at Street Dancer 3D screening in Juhu.
Varun Dhawan with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Nushrat Bharucha, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genaila, Isha Koppikar Narang, Anjini Dhawan with family, Neha Sharma, Sophie Choudry, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Salman Yusuff Khan, Remo D'Souza and host of other Bollywood celebrities attended the special screening of Street Dancer 3D at a preview theatre in Juhu, Mumbai. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe