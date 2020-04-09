Coronavirus Outbreak: Rituparna Sengupta shares how she is dealing with partial lockdown in Singapore

Rituparna Sengupta is in Singapore with husband Sanjay Chakravorty and children, Ankan and Risona Niya. The actor is making the most of family time due to the stoppage of flights. She usually shuttles between India and Singapore where her husband is based. "There's partial lockdown here too, so we are home-bound," she says.

The actress has been on a sharing spree since then. Rituparna Sengupta has been uploading a lot of throwback pictures on social media, leaving everyone in awe.

For the uninitiated, Police have registered 27,432 offences across Maharashtra for alleged violation of lockdown and prohibitory orders, which were issued in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, an official said on Wednesday.

The deadly Coronavirus pandemic has already claimed a lot of lives of some well-known and reputed Hollywood celebrities, and now, after Kanika Kapoor and Purab Kohli, Bollywood film producer Karim Morani and his two daughters Zoa and Shaza have been tested positive too.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news