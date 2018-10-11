Tiffany Haddish asks for the guy fee

hollywood

Tiffany Haddish thinks the reason women sometimes are not paid equally to men is because they don't ask how much their co-workers are making and she always asks for the guy fee

Tiffany Haddish

Actress Tiffany Haddish thinks the reason women sometimes are not paid equally to men is because they don't ask how much their co-workers are making and she always asks for "the guy fee".

Haddish always "does the research" when considering a job and thinks a lot of the time women are too afraid to ask for a higher fee as they are unsure about how much they could be making.

"You know what they say? A close mouth don't get fed, and a lot of times we don't open our mouths because we don't even really know what we're supposed to get," Haddish told variety.com.

"That's why I do the research. I ask around. I've made friends with line producers that cut those cheques, production managers, so I can be like, 'So, on average, how much does a girl get paid for? How much does a guy get paid?' OK, I'm gonna ask for the guy fee on this one," she added.

The 38-year-old actress says there needs to be more discussion between actors and actresses about salaries and "perks" and joked she put weight on after actress Kate Hudson showed her she could request certain food in her dressing room.

"I think the reason why, a lot of times, we don't get paid the same as men do is because we don't talk about it. I think we do need to talk about it because I sure get in there and I'm like, 'Hey, Kate Hudson. How much do they pay you for that? What kind of perks do you get for that?'

"I didn't know they could fill your room up with whatever kind of food you want. That's why I done gained so much weight, because she told me about all the food you can get. I'm like, you can bring me some tacos and I want an In-N-Out burger," she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever