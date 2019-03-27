Tiffany Haddish to produce stand-up comedy series for Netflix

hollywood

Titled Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, the series will introduce a diverse group of six up-and-coming stand-up comedians doing half-hour specials

Actor-comic Tiffany Haddish is developing a new stand-up comedy series with Netflix. Titled Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, the series will introduce a diverse group of six up-and-coming stand-up comedians doing half-hour specials.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all six comedians were handpicked by Haddish. She knows the comedians having collaborated with them on the stand-up scene or in television. The comedians include Chaunte Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe, and Marlo Williams.

"I am introducing six of my favourite comedians - in my eyes, they are super stars. The epitome of They Ready," Haddish said. Haddish is attached as executive producer for She Ready Productions alongside Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz's Push It Productions.

The title of the series harks back to the comedienne's special "She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood," which debuted on Showtime after her debut in her breakout role in the 2017 film Girls Trip.

