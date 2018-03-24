The plot and details of Tiffany Haddish 's character are being kept under wraps.

Actress Tiffany Haddish is on board to voice one of the stars in "The Lego Movie 2". A source told variety.com of the development. "Trolls" director Mike Mitchell has been tapped in as the director. The plot and details of Haddish's character are being kept under wraps.

Haddish's star has been on the rise since her breakout role in the Universal comedy "Girl's Trip". Since then, she set a new milestone on "Saturday Night Live" as the first black female stand-up comedian to host and lined up several projects. She is currently set to star opposite Melissa McCarthy in New Line's "The Kitchen" and is also attached to star in the Universal comedy "The Temp."

Haddish's other upcoming projects include starring alongside Tracy Morgan in "The Last OG," which will be released in 2018; she has wrapped production on "Night School" opposite Kevin Hart.

