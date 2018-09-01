Tiffany Haddish wants to date English man

hollywood

Tiffany Haddish finds English men attractive, especially with their accent

Tiffany Haddish

Actress Tiffany Haddish finds English men attractive, especially with their accent.

"I am very single. I feel like there's nothing but opportunity here in the UK. I love the accents. I feel like there's a lot of history, I feel like there's a lot of men here that have inheritances.

"I would love to be with a man who with an inheritance. It's not aggression, I just know what I want," Haddish said on "The Jonathan Ross Show".

The actress has even started flirting with men while out to dinner, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I asked him, I said 'How many baby mamas do you have?' I ask them if they have any children, then I ask them if they have a husband and they say 'No' and then I'd be like 'Do you want to go out?'" she said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever