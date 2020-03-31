Tiger and Krishna Shroff's sunset boomerang video is sibling goals!

Fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff is playing football at home. He shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen playing the sport in the living room of his sea-facing Bandra home. He wrote, "Mom [Ayesha] never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time, she has no choice (sic)."

Tiger has been waiting to get back to his workout routine. He earlier posted, "Ek tha Tiger joh shape mein tha (sic)."

Being at home, the Shroff siblings are also spending a lot of time together. Mum Ayesha Shroff shared a boomerang video of son Tiger and daughter Krishna against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. She wrote, "The loves of my life. God bless you my babies @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff"

While Krishna can be seen wearing a white tank top, Tiger has a baby pink sleeveless hoodie on. Both the siblings look camera-ready and cute together as they pose for a boomerang video on their balcony.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the actioner Baaghi 3, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film did decent business at the box office, collecting approximately Rs 135 crore.

