Tiger kills 40-year-old woman in Tadoba reserve
Deputy Conservator of Forests (TATR) Buffer Gajanan Narwane informed that the incident took place around 12 noon
A 40-year-old woman was Sunday mauled to death by a tiger in Wasera village under Shioni forest range of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest official said.
Deputy Conservator of Forests (TATR) Buffer Gajanan Narwane informed that the incident took place around 12 noon. The big cat pounced on the woman, identified as Jyoti Kumre, in compartment number 265 in Wasera village, when she was collecting firewood in the forest, he said.
