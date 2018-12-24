Tiger kills 40-year-old woman in Tadoba reserve

national

Deputy Conservator of Forests (TATR) Buffer Gajanan Narwane informed that the incident took place around 12 noon

Representational Image

A 40-year-old woman was Sunday mauled to death by a tiger in Wasera village under Shioni forest range of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest official said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (TATR) Buffer Gajanan Narwane informed that the incident took place around 12 noon. The big cat pounced on the woman, identified as Jyoti Kumre, in compartment number 265 in Wasera village, when she was collecting firewood in the forest, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever