Tiger mauls farmer, forest watcher in Uttar Pradesh

Pilibhit: A 50-year-old farmer was injured when a tiger pounced on him while he was working in his paddy field adjacent to the Haripur forest range in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR). According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday evening. The tiger also mauled a forest watcher, who was trying to trap the tiger. Both have been admitted to a medical facility.

According to the farmer, Manohar Lal of Rudrapur village, fellow villagers working in adjoining fields rushed to his rescue on hearing his scream. The tiger fled into the dense roadside shrubs. Sub Divisional Forest Officer of Puranpur circle Praveen Khare said the tiger also mauled and injured forest watcher Amit Kumar, who had been called from Mahof forest range of PTR to help in trapping the animal.

Kumar was setting up a net around the shrubs to prevent the tiger from straying into the village, when he was attacked. Manohar Lal has sustained multiple and deep injuries on his head, chest, back and arms. Suspecting a skull fracture, he has been referred to the district hospital in Pilibhit city. The forest watcher, however, did not have serious injuries.

