Tiger Shroff adds another feather to his cap, makes singing debut with 'Unbelievable'

Tiger Shroff has finally unveiled his first song called Unbelievable, in collaboration with Pop-Culture outfit, Big Bang Music. The War actor has also released a music video directed by long-time collaborator Punit Malhotra.

Watch the video of Unbelievable below:

Taking to social media, Tiger shared the song and wrote, "And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!"

Talking about the song and his foray into music, Tiger said "I've always wanted to sing and dance to my own music, and I finally got the chance to do it. I'm so excited to kickstart this journey - there's so much to learn and explore."

Last week, he also released an intro to the song talking about how he was influenced by the likes of Michael Jackson while growing up, and how that's shaped his sensibilities.

Working closely with the Big Bang Music team on the song, Tiger spent months in the studio with New York-based duo DGMayne and Mumbai-based Avitesh Srivastava to arrive at music that he's truly proud of. Gaurav Wadhwa of Big Bang Music shares, "At Big Bang Music, we support the personal expression of artists and help them achieve their vision. We thought this was a perfect song to show what an unbelievable individual he is. His work ethic and passion for music is what got us here!"

To encourage his fans in this pandemic, Tiger has kickstarted a #YouAreUnbelievable challenge across platforms to rally his fans to showcase their talent to the world. Listen to the track on all streaming apps globally and radio stations.

