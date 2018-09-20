Tiger Shroff all set for his big Hollywood debut?

hollywood

Apparently, Hollywood producer Lawrence Kasanoff flew down to India to meet Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/tigerjackieshroff

Known for his chiselled and perfectly sculpted physique, Tiger Shroff has fans drooling over his ripped body. After entertaining the audience with his death-defying stunts in his films like Heropanti, Baaghi and Baaghi 2, the actor, according to Mumbai Mirror, is all set to show his skills in Hollywood.

As per the publication's report, a top Hollywood producer flew down to India to meet Tiger Shroff for the final round of discussions. The 28-year-old actor has caught the eye of producer Lawrence Kasanoff. The producer wishes to cast Tiger as the lead in his next big project. Tiger is also doing the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo.

A source close to the development informed the publication saying that during this hush-hush trip, Tiger had several meetings with Kasanoff, producer of the Mortal Kombat series, at a suburban hotel.

"Along with Larry, a big studio head, some of their associates and Emmy Award-winning writer Sean Catherine Derek of the Batman series had also flown to India. Sanjay Grover, who has been a part of the project for the last one year, was also present at the meetings," informed the source.

The source further added, "Larry shared the script of his film with Sanjay, who suggested they bring on board a fresh new face to play the lead and strongly recommended his childhood buddy Tiger with whom he had studied in school, to play the lead. Larry and his team were impressed with Tiger who they felt has an international look, is trained in martial arts, has a large fan following and has age on his side," said the source.

Sanjay, son of Gulshan Grover suggested Tiger's name for this project. He has previously served as director, Special Projects at Hollywood Studio, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), for over a decade. He has been associated with films like The Hobbit, The Zookeeper, Fame, Creed and the James Bond franchise.

"This could be the biggest break for an Indian actor in a big budget, mainstream Hollywood film which could spin into a worldwide Intellectual Property Franchise like Mortal Kombat. Casting an Indian actor in the main lead in a Hollywood film is a first for Larry too," said the source, adding that Tiger could be fighting Jackie Chan, Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee's daughter, Shannon Lee, in the film.

