Tiger Shroff creates frenzy as he visits a theatre to check the reactions of Baaghi 3

The third installment of Baaghi hit the screens on 6th March 2020 and the audiences have showered nothing except for immense love and appreciation as the team has given their 1000% for the movie.

Earlier this week, Tiger Shroff visited Gaiety Galaxy theatre with his sister Krishna Shroff and the response that he received from the fans is tremendous.

Tiger this time doing things differently saw Baaghi 3 with his fans sitting in the front row as the theatre was houseful and also experienced all the real emotions the fans had for the actor.

After the movie was over, Tiger was extremely happy with the love the movie has been receiving. The fan on spotting Tiger rushed to him to shower his love and Tiger experienced immense fan frenzy for the same.

The youngest action superstar was surrounded by an ocean of fans hooting and whistling for the incredible performance Tiger had given in Baaghi 3 with the action performed in real with minimal or almost no use of VFX. The actor has been keeping the expectations of the audiences high and ticking the box.

Baaghi 3 is surely the action film of the year you don't want to miss out on, the movie became the highest opener of 2020 as it collected over Rs. 17 crores at the box office on its first day. Accompanying him was his sister Krishna Shroff, who was equally gung-ho about her brother's success.

This film has been the best of Sajid-Tiger duo when it comes to action sequences and one cannot deny that. The power-packed duo of B-town has delivered one of the most promising performances of all time.

Baaghi 3 is running successfully in theatres and the Tiger-Sajid duo will be seen treating the fans with Heropanti 2 which will hit the screens on July 16, 2021.

