Tiger Shroff feels Kriti Sanon too big of a star to work with him; actress gives an hilarious response

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their dreamy Bollywood debut with Heropanti back in 2014. The romantic drama treated fans with their amazing chemistry and ever since then, there's a lot of excitement to watch them again on the big screen.

However, just recently Tiger Shroff was asked in one of the live chats if there's a chance that we could see him pair up with Kriti Sanon again for Heropanti 2. Commenting on the same, he said, "Right now, we don't even have a script that's locked. Once the script is locked, we will definitely come to know and have a good idea of that. But right now, it is too early to say. She is also quite busy with her line-up at the moment so we will have to see. I would love to work with Kriti again, but she is too big of a star to work with somebody like me."

Further, Kriti made sure to not let this go and hilariously responded to the same saying, "Says the superstar who rarely does less than 100 crore on the boxoffice! Haha.. wat rubbish Tiger! You say when & which film, and I'm ON! Anyways its been too long, so u better work with me soon!"

We are loving this fun banter between Kriti and Tiger, and only time will tell if we get to see these two star together soon.

