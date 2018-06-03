Tiger Shroff has no time for mentor Sabbir Khan?

"Tiger promised Sabbir that he will work on another film with him, but he is occupied with back-to-back projects until the end of 2019," says a source.



Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khan

Ever since the success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff has been on cloud nine. If sources are to be believed, Shroff's mentor, director Sabbir Khan who helmed his debut, Heropanti (2014) and Munna Michael (2017), wants to do another film with him, but the actor doesn't have time. "Tiger promised Sabbir that he will work on another film with him, but he is occupied with back-to-back projects until the end of 2019," says a source.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates