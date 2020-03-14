Tiger Shroff loses his 'brother' JD; pens heartfelt note for him

Tiger Shroff lost his beloved cat JD' on Saturday. The actor shared this news with his fans on his social media account. Tiger, who has been garnering praises for his performance in Baaghi 3, shared a picture of JD, who was 17-years-old along with a heartfelt message on his Instagram account.

Tiger Shroff wrote, "God bless you, my brother. Thank You for 17 years of only happiness and love. hope you come back to us in every lifetime. Until then wherever you are be happy healthy and keep playing until I come join you again! I love you so much. #rip (Sic)." Have a look:

JD's death was mourned by the entire Shroff family. Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff took to social media and condoled the death of their family cat. Along with the picture, Ayesha wrote, "Goodbye our JD. You gave us 17 years of only pure love. @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff (sic)."

His father Jackie Shroff also mourned JD's death.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in the third installment of his hit franchise, Baaghi. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 released in India on March 6. The action drama sees Tiger Shroff returning as Ronnie. In the third film, he goes to Syria and singlehandedly takes on an entire army to rescue his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also features Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande.

The film's collection took a hit due to global outbreak of the Coronavirus causing theatres to shut down and people being urged to avoid going to public places. Currently, the film's box office collection stands at Rs 85 crore.

