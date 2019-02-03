Tiger Shroff loves to party after '8pm'

bollywood

Tiger Shroff who launched his new music video Are you Coming on Friday evening, says he loves to party at night after a long working day with his friends

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who launched his new music video Are you Coming' on Friday evening, says he loves to party at night after a long working day with his friends. Talking about his party life and how he connects it with the song, Tiger told media, "I believe in the philosophy of 8 p.m. where you allow yourself to the party, chill and relax with your friends after a hectic day at work and that's what resonates with me about this music video."

The music video is choreographed by the film director and choreographer Remo D'Souza and sung by Benny Dayal. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar. The Baaghi actor said, "It was delightful shooting the video, especially with some fabulous moves, all under Remo's excellent guidance. I had a great time working with Happy Productions India and this music video is full of fun, excitement, romance and sure to rock your season of love."

Tiger will soon be seen in the film Student Of The Year 2.

