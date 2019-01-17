Tiger Shroff multitasks as he shoots for multiple projects simultaneously

bollywood

To wrap up all his work commitments, Tiger Shroff has been putting in the extra number of hours to keep things on schedule

Tiger Shroff who has two big budget film releases in 2019 is busy juggling between the shoot of his upcoming film with Hrithik Roshan, and his other project, Student Of The Year 2. To wrap up all his work commitments, The actor has been putting in the extra number of hours to keep things on schedule. Besides, his film commitments, the actor is also giving time to his brand campaigns shoot simultaneously.

Even though he is shooting in Mumbai the actor is working round the clock to fulfil all his work endeavours hopping between different sets for a week. Tiger Shroff who is known for his punctuality and discipline believes in giving equal time and effort to each assignment that he takes up and never compromises on the quality of work. Being the punctual person that he is, he also believes in finishing things in time.

In fact, he even managed to attend an event in Delhi recently. Moreover, Tiger has not missed any of his workout sessions despite his choc-a-block schedule. The actor has been training extensively and also whenever he gets the chance, he never misses out on his dance rehearsals as well.

The actor who had a great year with Baaghi 2 being a blockbuster, Tiger had emerged as the youngest Bollywood actor to clock the fastest century. On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Student of the year 2 starring Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, with YRF alongside Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 3.

