Tiger Shroff: My skin tends to go through a lot of stress and grind of the day

Tiger Shroff, whose new film Baaghi 2, has grossed over Rs 150 crore at box office, is known for his incredibly toned and chiselled body



Tiger Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff finds it difficult to take care of his skin because of constant travelling and weird shoot timings. "With constant travelling and weird shoot timings, it becomes difficult for me to take care of my skin. Additionally, in my profession, I have to perform my own stunts in outdoor locations, fight with villains and yet look good all at all times.

"With so much of outdoor activity, my skin tends to go through a lot of stress and grind of the day. "To combat this, I believe it is important to cleanse your face. I prefer to use a facewash that effectively helps to remove excess oil, dirt, pollution and impurities and purifies skin from within," Tiger told IANS.

Tiger Shroff, whose new film Baaghi 2, has grossed over Rs 150 crore at box office, is known for his incredibly toned and chiselled body. The actor is currently busy shooting for new skincare campaign for brand Garnier Men. Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 also stars Disha Patani.

Also read - Tiger Shroff: Overwhelmed by Baaghi 2 response

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever