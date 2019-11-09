Tiger Shroff on action: It is sort of second nature to me
Tiger Shroff, who has redefined the action genre in Hindi Cinema in recent times, says he has done so much action that now it is second nature for him
Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star of Bollywood, there is no doubt in this, with his action pack performance in WAR. The actor, who has a big successful action franchise behind his name, has also set many box office records. With an excellent performance in War, Tiger has raised the bar for himself as he will be seen going the extra mile and performing never before seen high octane action scenes in Baaghi 3.
Recently, Tiger Shroff was asked about his action sequences and if any of his past training made it easier to perform the stunts. The star said, "Most of the hand to hand combat" he takes a pause and adds, "I've done so much of that in my career that it is sort of second nature to me in that sense now."
The actor is all set and has kick-started shooting for his home franchise Baaghi 3 in Serbia. Tiger Shroff has catapulted himself into a whole new league with War as the movie has done phenomenal numbers with over 300 crores at the box office in India, making him the only actor from his generation to achieve such a feat.
He is also the only one from his generation to have 3 franchise films. The talented actor works really hard on his fitness and martial arts skills which is evident enough from the stunts he managed to pull off in each of his films without taking the help of a body double.
Born on March 2, 1990, actor Jackie Shroff's son Tiger's birth name is Jai Hemant Shroff. He got nicknamed Tiger as he had a habit of biting people. Pictured: Little Tiger with father Jackie Shroff in an old photograph. Doesn't he look adorable? (All Pics/Official Instagram accounts of Tiger, Jackie and Krishna)
Tiger Shroff completed his schooling from American School of Bombay. He is skilled in martial arts, gymnastics and dance.
Tiger Shroff and sister Krishna, who is younger to him by three years, are the best of friends. This childhood of picture of them will give you sibling goals.
A super-adorable image of baby Tiger Shroff (or should we call him cub?) with mother Ayesha Shroff. Tiger has been very close to his mother. The actor had confessed it on Koffee With Karan, a few years back.
Tiger Shroff, who made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014, essayed a superhero in the 2016 film A Flying Jatt. Dad Jackie portrayed a role with similar shades years ago with Shiva Ka Insaaf. They are both pictured wearing similar outfits to commemorate the occasion.
A young Tiger Shroff pictured with mom Ayesha Shroff at a party. Talking about Tiger's admiration for Michael Jackson, Ayesha had revealed once, "He's always loved MJ as far back as I can remember! MJ and Bruce Lee. I had taken him for MJ's concert in 1996. Though Tiger was tiny back then! We spent the entire concert with me standing on a chair and Tiger on my shoulders!"
Tiger Shroff and family, which consists of dad Jackie Shroff, mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff (pictured) have a close-knit bond. Krishna Shroff, known for her bold and outspoken demeanour keeps sharing pictures of herself that make her the target of online trolls. However, Tiger rushes to his sister's aid each time. Isn't that sweet?
Krishna Shroff is often spotted during outings with big brother Tiger. The brother-sister duo has time and again given fitness goals and now they have started a joint venture of a chain of gyms in Mumbai.
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna always looks forward to watching Tiger's films. Having watched her brother — inarguably among the fittest actors in Bollywood — "overcome things and achieve what he has" since he took to mixed martial arts at the age of five, Krishna Shroff admits she too was driven to give the sport a go. "When he has time off from his shooting schedule, I try to be at the gym at the same time that he is. It is inspiring to see what he does, and attempt to achieve even a part of that," says Krishna, adding that she even shares her nutrition chart with the actor when he's away, to get his opinion on her routine.
Tiger Shroff pictured with his entire family, dad Jackie, mom Ayesha, sister Krishna and some friends at a wedding. Tiger had once revealed that his father Jackie Shroff does not give him acting tips. "We hardly discuss films when we are at home. Our discussions are generally on either family or food. He keeps a tab on my work but he doesn't give me any tips," he said.
Tiger Shroff has called mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff as his support system.
Apart from family members, Tiger Shroff is extremely close to his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani. The duo is inseparable! In fact, Tiger has even confessed that there is more than friendship between them.
Disha Patani pictured here with Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff is also considered a member of the Shroff family. Ayesha Shroff too bonds big time with Disha, and they have been often spotted on lunch outings.
On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Student Of The Year 2, which marks the Bollywood debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film, directed by Punit Malhotra, is slated to hit theatres on May 10, 2019.
Here's wishing good luck to Bollywood's Rambo!
Tiger Shroff is all set to sizzle on screen with the upcoming film Student Of The Year 2. In his five years in the industry, Tiger Shroff has quickly earned the image of an action star, courtesy his popular Baaghi franchise. Far from feeling pigeon-holed, the actor, on several occasions, has expressed how he considers himself fortunate to have created a mark. But his next Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) is a deliberate effort to step out of his home turf. We present pictures of Jackie Shroff's son who enjoys a loving bond with his family members, that will surely make your day!
