Tiger Shroff on action: It is sort of second nature to me

Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star of Bollywood, there is no doubt in this, with his action pack performance in WAR. The actor, who has a big successful action franchise behind his name, has also set many box office records. With an excellent performance in War, Tiger has raised the bar for himself as he will be seen going the extra mile and performing never before seen high octane action scenes in Baaghi 3.

Recently, Tiger Shroff was asked about his action sequences and if any of his past training made it easier to perform the stunts. The star said, "Most of the hand to hand combat" he takes a pause and adds, "I've done so much of that in my career that it is sort of second nature to me in that sense now."

The actor is all set and has kick-started shooting for his home franchise Baaghi 3 in Serbia. Tiger Shroff has catapulted himself into a whole new league with War as the movie has done phenomenal numbers with over 300 crores at the box office in India, making him the only actor from his generation to achieve such a feat.

He is also the only one from his generation to have 3 franchise films. The talented actor works really hard on his fitness and martial arts skills which is evident enough from the stunts he managed to pull off in each of his films without taking the help of a body double.

