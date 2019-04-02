Tiger Shroff on Baaghi 2's anniversary: I was just following their vision

bollywood

The phenomenal response and superlative box office trend, Tiger Shroff has gone ahead to mark multiple first with Baaghi 2

Baaghi 2 has been one of the biggest openers of 2019 and it is the highest day one collection for any actor amongst, Tiger, Ranveer, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

The actor who is extremely overwhelmed with such a benchmark says," The success of Baaghi 2, what first and for most not have been possible without the love and support of the audiences and my fans and I'm specially fortune and blessed that I got this opportunity to work with Sajid Sir again, Ahmed Sir again of course as they were the captains of the ship and spherheaded the whole project and I was just following their vision and nothing else. Also, I'd like to thank the amazing cast and crew. From Disha to Manoj Sir, Randeep Sir, Deepak Dobariyal, Prateik Babbar and all the martial artists and everybody for their hardwork. It was just an amazing team effort all the right energies Towards one vision."

The phenomenal response and superlative box office trend, Tiger Shroff has gone ahead to mark multiple first with Baaghi 2. Tiger and Krishna Shroff have, time and again, been giving their fans the ultimate fitness goals. A testimony of the same was recently witnessed with a joint venture of the chain of gyms in Mumbai called MMA Matrix.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Student of the year 2, next with YRF alongside Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 3.

