Tiger Shroff on Baaghi 3: Used live-action for 90 per cent of film

For an actor who runs, jumps and flips pretty much "24x7", Tiger Shroff admits that not much changes in his fitness training when prepping for films like War or Baaghi. "I don't have to tweak too much because being in shape [is not] a chore for me," says the actor ahead of the release of the third edition of Baaghi, today. Ahmed Khan's directorial venture was shot within one month, leaving the unit with little time for post-production work. "Hence, about 90 per cent of the scenes include live action. Also, we wanted to give viewers as real and powerful a visual as is possible, and hence [minimised] VFX work."



Selling the film as a man's battle with a nation, Baaghi 3 courted controversy when they decided to use Syria as the backdrop for the film. Employing dialogues that suggested Shroff's character would "wipe out your country from the map" didn't go down well with netizens, who were quick to call out the apathy, considering Syria's troubled history. But, Shroff says questions pertaining to the decision to depict Syria are "better left to the makers" to answer. On his part, he suggests it was vital to show his character as one who was set in a place far distanced from his comfort zone. "He's a boy from Agra, and suddenly finds himself in the middle of nowhere, looking for his brother. [He must battle] people who are twice as powerful as he is. You just have to look at it that way."

Meanwhile, only days ago, Shroff took to social media to announce the second edition of his debut offering, Heropanti. While scripting for Sajid Nadiadwala's project is currently underway, the actor says the offering is "diametrically opposite" from the Baaghi franchise. "The action is slick, and along the lines of [Hollywood series like] Mission Impossible and John Wick. It is action in suits, [amidst] skyscrapers and cities. It's of a different texture and geography."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates