Yesterday, Tiger Shroff started shooting for Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. The schedule kicked off in Dehradun. Producer Karan Johar got nostalgic about his 2012 film which starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

