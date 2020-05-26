Tiger Shroff opens up on his fear of heights
Tiger Shroff, who mesmerisies with his near-impossible stunts on screen, is scared of heights
Bollywood hunk and action hero Tiger Shroff, who mesmerisies with his near-impossible stunts on screen, is scared of heights! The "War" actor took to social media to talk about his fear of heights. Sharing a slow motion video where he can be seen jumping high in the air, Tiger wrote: "I always close my eyes whenever I am up there... anybody else scared of heights?"
View this post on Instagram
I always close my eyes whenever i’m up there...anybody else scared of heights?ð
Fans loaded his post with comments like "Flying Tiger" and "Fearless Tiger".
They also requested him to organise an #AskTiger session on Twitter.
