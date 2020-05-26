Search

Tiger Shroff opens up on his fear of heights

Published: May 26, 2020, 16:46 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Tiger Shroff, who mesmerisies with his near-impossible stunts on screen, is scared of heights

Bollywood hunk and action hero Tiger Shroff, who mesmerisies with his near-impossible stunts on screen, is scared of heights! The "War" actor took to social media to talk about his fear of heights. Sharing a slow motion video where he can be seen jumping high in the air, Tiger wrote: "I always close my eyes whenever I am up there... anybody else scared of heights?"

 
 
 
I always close my eyes whenever i’m up there...anybody else scared of heights?ð

Fans loaded his post with comments like "Flying Tiger" and "Fearless Tiger".

They also requested him to organise an #AskTiger session on Twitter.

