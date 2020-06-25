Tiger Shroff pays heartfelt tribute to Michael Jackson

Tiger Shroff is well known for his splendid dancing skills in the industry. The actor is an ardent follower of Michael Jackson and today, on his death anniversary the actor shared a heartfelt tribute and shared a video of him dancing to the Late pop icon’s song.

Paying tribute to Michael Jackson, the actor took to his social media and shared, "Couldnt see a thing in front of me with all that smoke, never knew how the king did it so effortlessly. Thank you for leaving the blueprint for so many of us. #1959-2009 #ripking @michaeljackson".

The actor is not only a talented dancer but is the World’s Youngest Action star and with his high octane action films with the most recent one being Baaghi 3, Tiger has proven that he is in a league of his own. The actor will next be seen in Heropanti 2.

