Tiger Shroff pens heartfelt note for his 'Super Teacher'

bollywood

Remembering his mentor as part of 'Super Teacher' trend, Tiger Shroff feels that it was his good fortune that made him meet his 'Super Teacher' - Paresh, before entering into the B-town

Pic courtesy/Tiger Shroff's Instagram account

Following the footstep of Hrithik Roshan who started the 'Super Teacher' trend on social media, actor Tiger Shroff dedicated his recent social media post to his 'dancing guru' Paresh.

Remembering his mentor as part of 'Super Teacher' trend, Shroff feels that it was his good fortune that made him meet his 'Super Teacher' - Paresh, before entering into the B-town.

#MySuperTeacher - my dance guru #Paresh sir, was lucky enough to find him just before my debut. My dream was to dance like my hero @iHrithik and now im lucky enough to be in the same frame as #HrithikRoshan who is my super teacher as well in our upcoming film! #gratitude âÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/jfYnGIU0MF — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 6, 2019

#MySuperTeacher - my dance guru #Paresh sir, was lucky enough to find him just before my debut. My dream was to dance like my hero @iHrithik and now I'm lucky enough to be in the same frame as #HrithikRoshan who is my super teacher as well in our upcoming film! #gratitude," he wrote alongside the video.

The 'Munna Michael' actor, who will soon be seen sharing the screen with Roshan in an upcoming untitled flick, posted a video in which he is grooving along with his "Dance Guru" on 'Krrish' actor's popular song "Bang Bang.'

Starting the trend, which is about remembering the most influential people in one's life, the 45-year-old actor, shared a heartfelt note on Friday, for his grandfather and his speech therapist, who helped him overcome his stammering problem as a kid.

On Thursday, Shroff was also spotted nailing the #BottleCapChallenge blindfolded after getting inspired from Donnie Yen, Hongkong actor. Shroff who was last seen in 'Student Of The Year 2', will also be seen in 'Baaghi 3' and 'Rambo'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates