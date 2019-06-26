Search

Tiger Shroff remembers Michael Jackson on 10th death anniversary

Updated: Jun 26, 2019, 11:15 IST | IANS

On June 25, 2009, Michael Jackson died at his home in Los Angeles, reportedly due to acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication

On the 10th death anniversary of Michael Jackson on Tuesday, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff -- a huge fan of the King of Pop -- paid a tribute by sharing a video on Instagram. In the video, the "Baaghi" star is seen performing Ranveer Singh's high-octane dance number "Khalibali" in Jackson's famous break-dancing style.

"Can't believe it's been nine years already? I'm sure even Khilji would've offered you his throne. King of kings Michael Jackson. Gone too soon (sic)," Tiger captioned the video.

Telugu film actor Sudheer Babu also paid a tribute. "Michael Jackson, after all the Moon Walk magic, has taken Heaven Walk, leaving his millions of fans in pain. I am one of them. #10YearsWithoutMichaelJackson," he tweeted along with a dance video.

