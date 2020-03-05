Tiger Shroff opens up on a character that is close to his heart

Tiger Shroff has made his mark in the industry and has given promising performances one after the other. With the release of Baaghi 3 inching closer, the actor totally went hearts on how close his character is to him.

Talking to a leading daily about the character 'Ronnie' which is so close to his heart Tiger Shroff says, "I'd like to play Ronnie till my legs don't give up on me. Although the action takes a toll but as long as I' have my youth and physicality, I'd like to be a Baaghi."

As soon as the trailer of Baaghi 3 was released, it went viral immediately crossing a whopping of over 100 million views in just 72hours. The actor this time spent his time with his fans on his birthday. The reaction was unbelievably crazy and this, in turn, has just increased the excitement to see the film. The Baaghi 3 team also had a special giveaway of 5000 free tickets with their unique scheme.

Tiger Shroff is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor which is all set to release on 6th March 2020. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Tiger will also be seen in Heropanti 2 releasing on 16th July 2021 which was announced recently.

