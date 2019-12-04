Tiger Shroff reveals how he feels after the blockbuster success of War

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tiger Shroff has turned heads ever since he has set his foot in the industry. His exemplary screen presence and terrific performance have paved way for his growing success. With WAR breaking records, Tiger has truly heralded as the most sought after and bankable box-office star of his generation.

WAR recently released over an OTT platform and the way fans are reacting feels like the movie just released on the silver screens. Tiger has showered with love all over again and he is more than grateful for it.

Tiger's strengths maybe his killer dance moves, kickass action sequences but he has proved his mettle with phenomenal acting skills. War is a high octane action movie and the response Tiger has received for his performance is overwhelming. The actor is ecstatic at the love and appreciation he has been receiving.

The youngest action star is currently shooting for his upcoming flick Baaghi 3 which is a high octane action thriller. The actor has been shooting for the movie under extreme conditions and occasionally shares glimpses from the sets for his fans.

In such a short career span, he has managed to carve a niche for himself wherein when it's an action film everybody knows that he will ace it. The actor is currently on a high with War becoming the biggest blockbuster of 2019. The movie has earned Rs. 317 crore and it's still running successfully in many theatres. Tiger will be seen in Baaghi 3 next year taking the level of action higher than ever.

