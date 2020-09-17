Tiger Shroff sets the countdown for his debut track as a singer

After winning hearts with never seen before action and buttery dance moves, adding another gem to his crown of talents, Tiger Shroff recently announced that he will be making his debut as a singer with his song 'Unbelievable' along with a motion poster.

The fans went gaga over the humming and the release of the teaser after the motion poster was just pheonomenal. As we're inching closer to the release date, the excitement quotient has been high. Tiger recently shared a countdown on his social media for his debut song with the caption, "5 days to go #YouAreUnbelievable"

View this post on Instagram 5 days to go #YouAreUnbelievable A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onSep 16, 2020 at 11:58pm PDT

The post has another chorus from the song which has peaked the excitement level.

The world's youngest action star was last seen in Baaghi 3 and is all gearing up for Heropanti 2, where he's going to astound the audience once again with never seen before action.

