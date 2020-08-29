Tiger Shroff shares how he spent 'post Baaghi 3 shoot days'

Actor Tiger Shroff on Friday shared a glimpse to his fans showcasing how went through a recovery treatment after the 'Baaghi 3' shooting. The 'Heropanti' actor posted to Instagram a video wherein the actor is seen shirtless as he enters into a capsule-like machine where he is seen resting. In the video, Shroff is seen resting in the capsule as he smiles and records the interiors from the camera. As the video continues, a lady peeps in though a glass opening to which the 'Student Of The Year' star smilingly responds. An hour later, Tiger comes out of the capsulate-shaped area and says "I'm gonna sleep just now," after which he thanks the people nearby for treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onAug 28, 2020 at 4:43am PDT

The 'War' actor revealed in the caption that he had spent most of the time as he has shown in the video - post the shooting of his action-thriller flick 'Baaghi 3'. He noted, "Post baaghi 3 shoot days that's how I spent most of my time (along with grinning Face with Sweat emoji)# recovery." With the clip hitting the photo-sharing platform, the video garnered more than 1 lakh views within 51 minutes of being posted.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of his activities by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff shared a video as he reminisced rehearsing with Australian actor Nathan Jones on the sets of his action-fantasy film 'A Flying Jatt.'

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever