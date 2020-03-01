Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor begin their birthday celebrations in Dubai; watch video

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are going to have a fantastic week ahead. And no, it's not just about the release of their upcoming film, Baaghi 3. The actors are going to turn a year older in the coming week. While Tiger celebrates his birthday on March 2, Shraddha will ring her special day on March 3.

The duo kickstarted their birthday celebrations in advance with their fans in Dubai, where they are currently promoting Baaghi 3. At a promotional event, the duo was seen cutting the birthday cake as their fans cheered for them by singing a birthday song. Shraddha looked chic in her turquoise green pantsuit, while Tiger looked dapper in his white suit with a blue shirt.

One of the fan clubs of Shraddha Kapoor uploaded the video of the birthday celebrations. Check it out right now:

Speaking of Baaghi 3, apart from Tiger, Disha Patani also jumps into the field to do tons of action and lots of dance. Baaghi 3 is all set to release this week on March 6 and is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from the duo, we will see Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates