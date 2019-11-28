Tiger Shroff to move into his 8-bedroom apartment in April 2020?

Tiger Shroff is having the time of his life with a huge success like War in the recent past and interesting films like Baaghi 3 lined up in the future. He has quickly become a favourite with directors and audiences alike, and is riding high on success and people's love.

There were reports that Tiger had bought an eight-bedroom apartment in a plush Khar building and will be moving into the house soon. Now, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, it looks like Tiger will be moving into his new home in April 2020.

A previous report in Mumbai Mirror suggested that the new house is being designed to suit Tiger Shroff's personality. A source close to the development revealed, "There are spaces assigned for his workouts, dance practice and official meetings." Apparently, John Abraham's brother, interior designer Alan is doing up the space, while ace interior designer Sussanne Khan and Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, have shared inputs.

Tiger Shroff has bought the house for the entire family and will be moving in with them. He had previously told the portal, "I bought the house for my family and we will move in once it's ready, maybe in a year or so."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 3 in March next year. His last movie outing with Hrithik Roshan, War, went on to collects over Rs 300 crore at the box office, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2019.

