Tiger Shroff wins big at GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Tiger Shroff bagged Entertainer Of The Year title for Baaghi 2 at a recent event held on 27th of September in Mumbai

Bollywood's young gun Tiger Shroff bagged 'Entertainer Of The Year' title for Baaghi 2 at a recent event held on 27th of September in Mumbai. With Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff had emerged as the youngest Bollywood actor to clock the fastest century.

The phenomenal response and superlative box office trend, Tiger Shroff has gone ahead to mark multiple first with Baaghi 2. Challenging the norms of the industry, five films old Tiger Shroff shattered major records at the box office with his power-packed performance and enigmatic fanbase across the nation.

Making a stylish entry at the red carpet, Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a black suit. The actor was extremely overwhelmed with the kind of response he has been receiving till date.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Student of the year 2, next with YRF alongside Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 3. SOTY 2 is the second edition of one of Karan Johar's most successful flicks, 'Student of the Year', which launched three of the brightest stars of today- Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. While the 'Heropanti' star is the leader of the student brat pack, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are the female leads of this second edition. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film will hit the big screens on May 10, next year.

