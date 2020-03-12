Tiger Shroff's action continues to power Baaghi 3, total collections stand at Rs. 84.97 crores!

It doesn't take a genius to predict the fate of a Tiger Shroff film every time it opens in the cinemas. Critics have never mattered to his work, what has actually mattered is his lethal fan-following. In merely six years, he has established a solid base that's loyal to the core. And that's pretty much evident from the success of his films, particularly the Baaghi franchise.

Talking about Baaghi 3, it came at a time when the examinations were in full swing, and so was the Coronavirus, and still continues to be. Despite all these hiccups and hurdles, the film has set the cash registers ringing. Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh wrote how the film is rock-steady and is finding an audience in the mass centers.

Take a look:

#Baaghi3 is rock-steady on Day 6... Continues to score at mass sectors and multiplexes beyond metros, after #Holi holiday [Day 5]... Eyes âÂ¹ 92 cr [+/-] *Week 1*... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr, Wed 8.03 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 84.97 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2020

Had Baaghi 3 come out little before or after all these aforementioned hurdles, it could have been a much bigger hit, but the makers don't take have to worry since it's already a hit. Now the actor is gearing up for Heropanti 2, which seems to have shades of John Wick. It's all set to release on July 16, 2021!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates