Search

Tiger Shroff's action continues to power Baaghi 3, total collections stand at Rs. 84.97 crores!

Updated: Mar 12, 2020, 12:41 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Despite mixed reports, examinations, and the fatal Coronavirus, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 remains unfazed, rakes in Rs. 84.97 crores till now!

Tiger Shroff Picture Courtesy: YouTube
Tiger Shroff Picture Courtesy: YouTube

It doesn't take a genius to predict the fate of a Tiger Shroff film every time it opens in the cinemas. Critics have never mattered to his work, what has actually mattered is his lethal fan-following. In merely six years, he has established a solid base that's loyal to the core. And that's pretty much evident from the success of his films, particularly the Baaghi franchise.

Talking about Baaghi 3, it came at a time when the examinations were in full swing, and so was the Coronavirus, and still continues to be. Despite all these hiccups and hurdles, the film has set the cash registers ringing. Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh wrote how the film is rock-steady and is finding an audience in the mass centers.

Take a look:

Had Baaghi 3 come out little before or after all these aforementioned hurdles, it could have been a much bigger hit, but the makers don't take have to worry since it's already a hit. Now the actor is gearing up for Heropanti 2, which seems to have shades of John Wick. It's all set to release on July 16, 2021!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK