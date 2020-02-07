Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 is insensitive towards Syria?

Yesterday, the trailer of Tiger Shroff's next Baaghi 3 was unveiled. The actor is seen fighting off the might of Syria to rescue his brother (Riteish Deshmukh). Shroff hollers, "If you harm my brother, I swear on my father, I will wipe out your country from the map."

A section of netizens felt it was insensitive of director Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala to depict the country as Syria. One user wrote, "It is already under crisis. Millions displaced... living as refugees. Such insensitivity (sic)." Another wrote, "Want to wipe out a country, which is under crisis for cheap BO numbers (sic)."

What do you think? Insensitive much?

On the other hand, the trailer of the film was met with a number of hilarious memes. Check out a couple of them below!

Talking about the high octane action sequences in Baaghi 3, Tiger had said in an interview, "Well, we are definitely scaling up on the action and I don't want to reveal anything right now, but you can imagine the helicopter sequence times ten right now."

