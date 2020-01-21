Tiger Shroff's birthday wish for sister Krishna Shroff will give you major sibling goals

It's raining birthdays in Bollywood today. Not only Sushant Singh Rajput and Tahira Kashyap, but even Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff turns a year younger today. And given how closely Tiger is attached to his sister, he had an adorable wish for her on his Instagram account.

It isn't a childhood photo but a recent one where both the brother and the sister will not only give you major sibling goals but massive fitness goals as well. About the caption first! Tiger wrote- Happiest birthday baby broâÂ¤hope you continue to punch through whatever obstacles life throws at you. Dont grow up too much more and stay the good boy that you are. Love you! (sic)

Mommy Ayesha Shroff commented on the post with lots of hearts and flowers. Have a look right here:

For the uninitiated, Tiger and Krishna have taken the responsibility to promote Mixed Martial Arts in India as well and have ventured in MMA Matrix. Krishna, in 2018, even shared some pictures on her Instagram account, in case you missed them, have a look:

Krishna also thanked her mom for the beautiful balloons she gifted her, take a look at her Instagram story:

Coming back to Tiger, he's gearing up for Baaghi 3 that's all set to release on March 6, which will be followed by the Rambo remake slated for an October 2 release

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates