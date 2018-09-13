Tiger Shroff's rippling abs and sinewy curves

bollywood

Tiger Shroff has been bulking up for Siddharth Anand's untitled action thriller, which has Hrithik Roshan as co-star

Tiger Shroff is yet again setting fitness goals with his on-screen characters. He has been bulking up for Siddharth Anand's untitled action thriller, which has Hrithik Roshan as co-star. The film requires him to be the big beefy guy.

He recently wrapped up Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. As he plays a collegian, he had to lose muscle to appear lean. The Karan Johar's SOTY 2 will introduce two new face with Tiger, Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya and Tara Sutaria. Earlier in the year, Tiger had worked out religiously to attain a ripped body with washboard abs for Ahmed Khan's action-adventure Baaghi 2.

Tiger Shroff is collaborating with Hrithik Roshan in the YRF untitled project for the first time. Talking about it at an event, Tiger said, "I am huge fan of Hrithik sir. We have time for the release of the film. It will be released on October 2 next year." He further said they have shot for the introduction action scene involving him in the film. "It was quite challenging and we tried to do different kinds of action in it. I am waiting for October because then, we will start the first schedule of the film," he said.

In the untitled project of Yash Raj Films, Hrithik plays Tiger's guru in the film, which the makers claim, will be a slick face-off thriller that is expected to be a visual spectacle. It also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead role. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and it slated to release on next year's Gandhi Jayanti.

