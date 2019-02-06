Tiger Shroff's special Valentine video to fans goes viral!

bollywood

Tiger Shroff is out to prove when he dons his dancing shoes. Tiger Shroff is back with his amazing dance moves

Watching Tiger Shroff dancing is like dreaming with your feet. The actor is back with his amazing dance moves. This is the perfect gift that Tiger gave to his fans, and fans are appreciating his New song #AreUComing, which is creating ripples by more than 8 millions views just in 2 days.

The Baaghi actor who loves taking on challenges be it with films, stunts, fitness or dancing with élan, unveiled his music video #AreUComing recently for his fans and well-wishers making sure all parties will now start at 8 pm with the new party mantra of the season.

Produced by Happy Productions India, the music video is choreographed by the talented film director and choreographer Remo D'Souza and sung by versatile Bollywood singer Benny Dayal. The music for this video is composed by talented duo Sachin – Jigar.



Tiger Shroff

Commenting on the occasion, Tiger Shroff said, "I believe in the philosophy of 8 pm where you allow yourself to the party, chill and relax with your friends after a hectic day at work and that's what resonates with me about this music video. It was delightful shooting the video, especially with some fabulous moves, all under Remo's excellent guidance. I had a great time working with Happy Productions India and this music video is full of fun, excitement, and romance and sure to rock your season of love."

A chart breaking number, it's bound to have the party goers fall in love with the romantic chemistry of the beautiful international model Larissa Bonesi and Tiger Shroff. Speaking on music single launch, Producers Amar Sinha, COO of Radico Khaitan & Aparna Banerjee, MD of Happy Productions India said, "We are excited & thrilled to launch the music video #Areucoming that is aimed to revolutionize the season of love this February. We are happy to have Tiger Shroff on board for the same as he represents energy, youthfulness and fun."

